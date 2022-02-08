Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Duos Technologies Group's , Norman H. Pessin, made a $1.2M buy of DUOT, purchasing 300,000 shares at a cost of $4.00 each. So far Pessin is in the green, up about 20.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.80. Duos Technologies Group is trading up about 1.3% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Friday, CEO and Co-CIO Byron L. Boston purchased $201,348 worth of Dynex Capital, purchasing 12,600 shares at a cost of $15.98 a piece. Before this latest buy, Boston purchased DX on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $129,998 at an average of $17.96 per share. Dynex Capital is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. Boston was up about 4.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DX trading as high as $16.63 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 2/8 Insider Buying Report: DUOT, DX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.