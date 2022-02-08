Markets
DUOT

Tuesday 2/8 Insider Buying Report: DUOT, DX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Duos Technologies Group's , Norman H. Pessin, made a $1.2M buy of DUOT, purchasing 300,000 shares at a cost of $4.00 each. So far Pessin is in the green, up about 20.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.80. Duos Technologies Group is trading up about 1.3% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Friday, CEO and Co-CIO Byron L. Boston purchased $201,348 worth of Dynex Capital, purchasing 12,600 shares at a cost of $15.98 a piece. Before this latest buy, Boston purchased DX on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $129,998 at an average of $17.96 per share. Dynex Capital is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. Boston was up about 4.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DX trading as high as $16.63 in trading on Tuesday.

Tuesday 2/8 Insider Buying Report: DUOT, DX
VIDEO: Tuesday 2/8 Insider Buying Report: DUOT, DX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DUOT DX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular