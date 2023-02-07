Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, NextEra Energy 's CFO, Terrell Kirk Crews II, made a $200,053 buy of NEE, purchasing 2,672 shares at a cost of $74.87 each. NextEra Energy Inc is trading down about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Crews II in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, CEO Carlos P. Naudon bought $141,180 worth of Ponce Financial Group, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $9.41 each. Before this latest buy, Naudon made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $14,295 shares for a cost of $9.53 a piece. Ponce Financial Group is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can snag PDLB even cheaper than Naudon did, with the stock changing hands as low as $9.24 at last check today which is 1.8% under Naudon's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 2/7 Insider Buying Report: NEE, PDLB

