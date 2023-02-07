Markets
Tuesday 2/7 Insider Buying Report: BIGZ, SHBI

February 07, 2023 — 02:13 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Blackrock Innovation and Growth's, Philip Henry Ruvinsky, made a $79,788 buy of BIGZ, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $7.98 each. Investors have the opportunity to pick up BIGZ at a price even lower than Ruvinsky did, with the stock trading as low as $7.55 at last check today which is 5.4% under Ruvinsky's purchase price. Blackrock Innovation and Growth is trading up about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Ruvinsky made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $26,588 shares at a cost of $11.56 each.

And also on Thursday, Director Dawn M. Willey purchased $71,360 worth of Shore Bancshares, purchasing 4,000 shares at a cost of $17.84 each. Shore Bancshares is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

