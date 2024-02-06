News & Insights

Tuesday 2/6 Insider Buying Report: SMCI, HOMB

February 06, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Super Micro Computer, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 2,000 shares of SMCI, at a cost of $568.00 each, for a total investment of $1.14M. So far Chan is in the green, up about 20.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $686.00. Super Micro Computer is trading off about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Chan purchased SMCI at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.6M at an average of $199.63 per share.

And on Monday, CEO John W. Allison bought $454,824 worth of Home BancShares, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $22.74 a piece. Home BancShares is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Allison is in the green, up about 2.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $23.25.

