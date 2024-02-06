News & Insights

Markets
CODI

Tuesday 2/6 Insider Buying Report: CODI, WOLF

February 06, 2024 — 01:49 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Compass Diversified, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 22,500 shares of CODI, at a cost of $22.29 each, for a total investment of $501,532. Investors have the opportunity to pick up CODI even cheaper than Maciariello did, with shares changing hands as low as $21.73 at last check today -- that's 2.5% under Maciariello's purchase price. Compass Diversified is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Maciariello made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $202,143 shares at a cost of $20.21 a piece.

And on Friday, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased $257,954 worth of Wolfspeed, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $25.80 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Jackson in the past year. Wolfspeed is trading up about 3.6% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 2/6 Insider Buying Report: CODI, WOLF
VIDEO: Tuesday 2/6 Insider Buying Report: CODI, WOLF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CODI
WOLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.