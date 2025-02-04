And at Immunome, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Clay B. Siegall who purchased 150,000 shares at a cost of $7.75 each, for a total investment of $1.16M. Before this latest buy, Siegall bought IMNM at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.35M at an average of $11.75 per share. Immunome Inc is trading up about 6.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Siegall is in the green, up about 45.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.31.
VIDEO: Tuesday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: IMNM
