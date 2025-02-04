As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

And at Immunome, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Clay B. Siegall who purchased 150,000 shares at a cost of $7.75 each, for a total investment of $1.16M. Before this latest buy, Siegall bought IMNM at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.35M at an average of $11.75 per share. Immunome Inc is trading up about 6.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Siegall is in the green, up about 45.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.31.

VIDEO: Tuesday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: IMNM

