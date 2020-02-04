Markets
EPD

Tuesday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: EPD, SMPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Enterprise Products Partners' Co-Chief Executive Officer, AJ Teague, made a $510,102 purchase of EPD, buying 20,031 shares at a cost of $25.47 a piece. So far Teague is in the green, up about 2.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $26.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is trading up about 2.4% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Monday, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought $229,793 worth of Simply Good Foods, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $22.98 a piece. Simply Good Foods Company is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Ratzan is in the green, up about 4.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $23.90.

Tuesday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: EPD, SMPL
VIDEO: Tuesday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: EPD, SMPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EPD SMPL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular