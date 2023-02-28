Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Intel, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of INTC, for a cost of $25.68 each, for a total investment of $249,081. Investors can grab INTC even cheaper than Gelsinger did, with the stock trading as low as $24.73 at last check today -- that's 3.7% under Gelsinger's purchase price. Intel is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Gelsinger bought INTC at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.25M at an average of $32.66 per share.

And at Vicarious Surgical, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Philip Liang who purchased 37,500 shares at a cost of $2.86 each, for a total investment of $107,141. Before this latest buy, Liang bought RBOT at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $443,339 at an average of $3.03 per share. Vicarious Surgical is trading up about 3% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 2/28 Insider Buying Report: INTC, RBOT

