Tuesday 2/27 Insider Buying Report: PNST, EXFY

February 27, 2024 — 01:32 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Pinstripes Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Anthony Querciagrossa purchased 100,000 shares of PNST, for a cost of $3.43 each, for a total investment of $343,000. Pinstripes Holdings is trading up about 6.8% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Steven J. McLaughlin bought $290,876 worth of Expensify, buying 182,941 shares at a cost of $1.59 a piece. Before this latest buy, McLaughlin purchased EXFY at 7 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $8.23M at an average of $4.76 per share. Expensify is trading off about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. So far McLaughlin is in the green, up about 43.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.28.

