News & Insights

Markets
HIW

Tuesday 2/27 Insider Buying Report: HIW, MITT

February 27, 2024 — 10:46 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Highwoods Properties', Carlos E. Evans, made a $473,400 purchase of HIW, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $23.67 a piece. Highwoods Properties is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, CEO and President Thomas Durkin bought $306,155 worth of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT), buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $6.12 each. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading down about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Durkin is in the green, up about 3.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.35.

Tuesday 2/27 Insider Buying Report: HIW, MITTVIDEO: Tuesday 2/27 Insider Buying Report: HIW, MITT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIW
MITT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.