Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Highwoods Properties', Carlos E. Evans, made a $473,400 purchase of HIW, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $23.67 a piece. Highwoods Properties is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, CEO and President Thomas Durkin bought $306,155 worth of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT), buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $6.12 each. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading down about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Durkin is in the green, up about 3.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.35.

VIDEO: Tuesday 2/27 Insider Buying Report: HIW, MITT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.