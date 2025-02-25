News & Insights

Tuesday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: MSCI, SON

February 25, 2025 — 10:33 am EST

February 25, 2025 — 10:33 am EST

Written by BNK Invest

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, MSCI's CEO, Henry A. Fernandez, made a $3.04M purchase of MSCI, buying 5,300 shares at a cost of $574.51 a piece. Fernandez was up about 2.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MSCI trading as high as $586.54 in trading on Tuesday. MSCI is trading up about 1.7% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Fernandez bought MSCI at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $7.83M at an average of $492.71 per share.

And at Sonoco Products, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO R. Howard Coker who purchased 20,000 shares for a cost of $46.48 each, for a trade totaling $929,500. Sonoco Products is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. Coker was up about 1.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SON trading as high as $47.34 in trading on Tuesday.

BNK Invest
