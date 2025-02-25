As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cosmos Health, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Grigorios Siokas bought 354,296 shares of COSM, at a cost of $0.56 each, for a total investment of $200,000. Cosmos Health is trading up about 4.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Siokas purchased COSM at 8 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $488,999 at an average of $0.66 per share.

And on Friday, Chief Financial Officer Gil M. Labrucherie purchased $172,297 worth of Septerna, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $5.74 each. Septerna is trading up about 1.1% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: COSM, SEPN

