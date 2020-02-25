Tuesday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: MS, VSAT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Morgan Stanley's Director, Stephen J. Luczo, made a $2.65M buy of MS, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $53.00 each. Bargain hunters can bag MS even cheaper than Luczo did, with shares changing hands as low as $49.67 in trading on Tuesday which is 6.3% under Luczo's purchase price. Morgan Stanley is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Luczo in the past twelve months.

And at ViaSat, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Operating Officer Richard A. Baldridge who purchased 27,150 shares for a cost of $55.54 each, for a trade totaling $1.51M. ViaSat is trading up about 4.7% on the day Tuesday.

