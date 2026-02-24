Tuesday 2/24 Insider Buying Report: ARDX, LPX

Markets
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Ardelyx's, David M. Mott, made a $1.95M buy of ARDX, purchasing 333,333 shares at a cost of $5.84 a piece. So far Mott is in the green, up about 8.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.33. Ardelyx is trading up about 7.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Mott purchased ARDX at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $3.79M at an average of $3.95 per share.

And on Thursday, F. Nicholas Grasberger III bought $1.71M worth of Louisiana-Pacific, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $85.49 each. Louisiana-Pacific is trading up about 3.9% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up LPX at a price even lower than Grasberger III did, with the stock trading as low as $83.20 at last check today -- that's 2.7% below Grasberger III's purchase price.

