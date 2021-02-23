Markets
Tuesday 2/23 Insider Buying Report: FSP, CAR

BNK Invest
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Franklin Street Properties, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Dennis J. McGillicuddy bought 300,552 shares of FSP, for a cost of $4.22 each, for a total investment of $1.27M. So far McGillicuddy is in the green, up about 15.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.85. Franklin Street Properties is trading up about 7.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, McGillicuddy bought FSP at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.09M at an average of $4.36 per share.

And at Avis Budget Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by EVP & Chief Financial Officer Brian J. Choi who purchased 23,735 shares for a cost of $45.88 each, for a total investment of $1.09M. This buy marks the first one filed by Choi in the past year. Avis Budget Group is trading up about 2.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Choi is in the green, up about 13.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $52.14.

