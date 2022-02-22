Markets
Tuesday 2/22 Insider Buying Report: ACCO, MGM

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Acco Brands, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 60,000 shares of ACCO, at a cost of $8.85 each, for a total investment of $531,072. Acco Brands is trading off about 3% on the day Tuesday.

And at MGM Resorts International, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Janet Swartz who bought 5,628 shares for a cost of $44.13 each, for a trade totaling $248,387. MGM Resorts International is trading down about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can grab MGM even cheaper than Swartz did, with the stock changing hands as low as $42.95 at last check today -- that's 2.7% below Swartz's purchase price.

