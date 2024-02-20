As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Old Republic International, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of ORI, at a cost of $28.60 each, for a total investment of $55,055. Bargain hunters are able to buy ORI even cheaper than Adachi did, with shares changing hands as low as $28.32 at last check today -- that's 1.0% under Adachi's purchase price. Old Republic International is trading down about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Adachi made one other purchase in the past year, buying $100,057 shares at a cost of $27.64 each.

And at SR Bancorp, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO William P. Taylor who bought 5,200 shares for a cost of $9.50 each, for a total investment of $49,400. This buy marks the first one filed by Taylor in the past twelve months. SR Bancorp is trading down about 0.9% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 2/20 Insider Buying Report: ORI, SRBK

