News & Insights

Markets
GT

Tuesday 2/20 Insider Buying Report: GT, HWBK

February 20, 2024 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Goodyear Tire & Rubber, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Max H. Mitchell bought 42,000 shares of GT, for a cost of $12.15 each, for a total investment of $510,300. So far Mitchell is in the green, up about 2.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.40. Goodyear Tire & Rubber is trading off about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Mitchell in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Director Douglas Todd Eden bought $156,240 worth of Hawthorn Bancshares, buying 7,000 shares at a cost of $22.32 each. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading down about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Eden was up about 1.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HWBK trading as high as $22.60 at last check today.

Tuesday 2/20 Insider Buying Report: GT, HWBK
VIDEO: Tuesday 2/20 Insider Buying Report: GT, HWBK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GT
HWBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.