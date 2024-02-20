As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Goodyear Tire & Rubber, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Max H. Mitchell bought 42,000 shares of GT, for a cost of $12.15 each, for a total investment of $510,300. So far Mitchell is in the green, up about 2.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.40. Goodyear Tire & Rubber is trading off about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Mitchell in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Director Douglas Todd Eden bought $156,240 worth of Hawthorn Bancshares, buying 7,000 shares at a cost of $22.32 each. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading down about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Eden was up about 1.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HWBK trading as high as $22.60 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 2/20 Insider Buying Report: GT, HWBK

