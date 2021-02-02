Markets
TXN

Tuesday 2/2 Insider Buying Report: TXN, BRO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Texas Instruments, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 5,975 shares of TXN, at a cost of $166.91 each, for a total investment of $997,294. Craighead was up about 5.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TXN trading as high as $175.70 at last check today. Texas Instruments is trading off about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Craighead in the past year.

And at Brown & Brown, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director James Charles Hays who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $43.38 each, for a trade totaling $433,750. Brown & Brown is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 2/2 Insider Buying Report: TXN, BRO
VIDEO: Tuesday 2/2 Insider Buying Report: TXN, BRO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXN BRO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular