Tuesday 2/2 Insider Buying Report: TXN, BRO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Texas Instruments, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 5,975 shares of TXN, at a cost of $166.91 each, for a total investment of $997,294. Craighead was up about 5.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TXN trading as high as $175.70 at last check today. Texas Instruments is trading off about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Craighead in the past year.

And at Brown & Brown, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director James Charles Hays who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $43.38 each, for a trade totaling $433,750. Brown & Brown is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday.

