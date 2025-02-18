Tuesday 2/18 Insider Buying Report: PFE, NGL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Pfizer (PFE)'s Director, Ronald E. Blaylock, made a $499,072 buy of PFE, purchasing 19,457 shares at a cost of $25.65 each. Pfizer is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday.

And at NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer H. Michael Krimbill who bought 100,000 shares at a cost of $4.63 each, for a total investment of $462,555. NGL Energy Partners LP is trading up about 2% on the day Tuesday. So far Krimbill is in the green, up about 8.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.03.

