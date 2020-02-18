Tuesday 2/18 Insider Buying Report: SEE, WU

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Sealed Air's Director, Patrick Duff, made a $525,000 buy of SEE, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $35.00 a piece. Investors can pick up SEE at a price even lower than Duff did, with shares trading as low as $34.15 in trading on Tuesday which is 2.4% below Duff's purchase price. Sealed Air is trading down about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

And at Western Union, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Jan Siegmund who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $26.21 each, for a total investment of $262,100. This buy marks the first one filed by Siegmund in the past twelve months. Western Union Co is trading off about 0.7% on the day Tuesday.

