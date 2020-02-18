Markets
GHM

Tuesday 2/18 Insider Buying Report: GHM, COTY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Graham's CEO, James R. Lines, made a $223,329 purchase of GHM, buying 12,357 shares at a cost of $18.07 a piece. So far Lines is in the green, up about 5.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $19.05. Graham is trading down about 4.2% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Lines in the past twelve months.

And also on Thursday, President, EMEA Giovanni Pieraccioni bought $178,179 worth of Coty, buying 15,203 shares at a cost of $11.72 each. Before this latest buy, Pieraccioni made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.20M shares at a cost of $12.91 each. Coty, is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday. Investors are able to bag COTY even cheaper than Pieraccioni did, with the stock changing hands as low as $11.43 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 2.5% under Pieraccioni's purchase price.

Tuesday 2/18 Insider Buying Report: GHM, COTY
VIDEO: Tuesday 2/18 Insider Buying Report: GHM, COTY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GHM COTY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular