Tuesday 2/16 Insider Buying Report: PFIS, TAP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Peoples Financial Services' Director, William E. Aubrey II, made a $76,958 purchase of PFIS, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $38.48 each. Peoples Financial Services Corp is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Aubrey II purchased PFIS on 7 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $436,429 at an average of $42.60 per share.

And also on Friday, James A. Winnefeld Jr. purchased $44,490 worth of Molson Coors Beverage, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $44.49 each. Before this latest buy, Winnefeld Jr. made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $36,900 shares at a cost of $36.90 a piece. Molson Coors Beverage is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday.

