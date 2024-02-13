As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Rockwell Automation (ROK)'s CEO, Blake D. Moret, made a $992,758 buy of ROK, purchasing 3,500 shares at a cost of $283.64 a piece. Bargain hunters can pick up ROK even cheaper than Moret did, with the stock changing hands as low as $274.00 at last check today which is 3.4% below Moret's purchase price. Rockwell Automation is trading down about 2% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Moret in the past twelve months.

And at Everest Group (EG), there was insider buying on Friday, by CFO Mark Kociancic who purchased 1,000 shares for a cost of $349.00 each, for a total investment of $349,000. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kociancic in the past twelve months. Everest Group is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. Kociancic was up about 6.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EG trading as high as $372.81 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 2/13 Insider Buying Report: ROK, EG

