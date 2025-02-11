Tuesday 2/11 Insider Buying Report: BZH, HI

News & Insights

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Beazer Homes USA's CEO, Allan P. Merrill, made a $109,150 buy of BZH, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $21.83 each. Merrill was up about 10.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BZH trading as high as $24.18 at last check today. Beazer Homes USA is trading up about 6% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Monday, Sr. VP Nicholas R. Farrell bought $39,714 worth of Hillenbrand, buying 1,200 shares at a cost of $33.09 each. Hillenbrand is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday.

