Tuesday 2/11 Insider Buying Report: CFR, ADMA

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Cullen/Frost Bankers' Director, Chris Avery, made a $858,115 purchase of CFR, buying 9,500 shares at a cost of $90.33 each. So far Avery is in the green, up about 3.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $93.78. Cullen/Frost Bankers is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday.

And at ADMA Biologics, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Jerrold B. Grossman who bought 45,714 shares at a cost of $3.50 each, for a trade totaling $159,999. Before this latest buy, Grossman made one other purchase in the past year, buying $48,000 shares for a cost of $4.00 a piece. ADMA Biologics is trading up about 2.6% on the day Tuesday.

