Markets
CFR

Tuesday 2/11 Insider Buying Report: CFR, ADMA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Cullen/Frost Bankers' Director, Chris Avery, made a $858,115 purchase of CFR, buying 9,500 shares at a cost of $90.33 each. So far Avery is in the green, up about 3.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $93.78. Cullen/Frost Bankers is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday.

And at ADMA Biologics, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Jerrold B. Grossman who bought 45,714 shares at a cost of $3.50 each, for a trade totaling $159,999. Before this latest buy, Grossman made one other purchase in the past year, buying $48,000 shares for a cost of $4.00 a piece. ADMA Biologics is trading up about 2.6% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 2/11 Insider Buying Report: CFR, ADMA
VIDEO: Tuesday 2/11 Insider Buying Report: CFR, ADMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFR ADMA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular