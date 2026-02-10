Markets
TDG

Tuesday 2/10 Insider Buying Report: TDG, KMB

February 10, 2026 — 10:34 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, TransDigm Group's CEO, Michael Lisman, made a $1.22M buy of TDG, purchasing 950 shares at a cost of $1284.26 each. Lisman was up about 3.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TDG trading as high as $1332.41 in trading on Tuesday. TransDigm Group is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Lisman made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $2.62M shares at a cost of $1339.14 each.

And at Kimberly-Clark, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Todd Maclin who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $104.15 each, for a trade totaling $1.04M. Before this latest buy, Maclin made one other purchase in the past year, buying $38,775 shares at a cost of $145.77 each. Kimberly-Clark is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Maclin is in the green, up about 2.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $106.89.

Tuesday 2/10 Insider Buying Report: TDG, KMBVIDEO: Tuesday 2/10 Insider Buying Report: TDG, KMB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TDG
KMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.