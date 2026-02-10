Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, TransDigm Group's CEO, Michael Lisman, made a $1.22M buy of TDG, purchasing 950 shares at a cost of $1284.26 each. Lisman was up about 3.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TDG trading as high as $1332.41 in trading on Tuesday. TransDigm Group is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Lisman made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $2.62M shares at a cost of $1339.14 each.

And at Kimberly-Clark, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Todd Maclin who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $104.15 each, for a trade totaling $1.04M. Before this latest buy, Maclin made one other purchase in the past year, buying $38,775 shares at a cost of $145.77 each. Kimberly-Clark is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Maclin is in the green, up about 2.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $106.89.

VIDEO: Tuesday 2/10 Insider Buying Report: TDG, KMB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.