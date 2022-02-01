Markets
Tuesday 2/1 Insider Buying Report: HBCP, BANC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Home Bancorp (HBCP)'s Director, John Scott Ballard, made a $150,122 purchase of HBCP, buying 3,750 shares at a cost of $40.03 a piece. Investors have the opportunity to bag HBCP even cheaper than Ballard did, with the stock changing hands as low as $38.67 at last check today which is 3.4% below Ballard's purchase price. Home Bancorp is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ballard in the past year.

And on Thursday, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought $98,796 worth of Banc Of California (BANC), buying 5,015 shares at a cost of $19.70 each. Before this latest buy, Wolff made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $99,413 shares at a cost of $17.75 each. Banc Of California Inc is trading down about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Investors are able to pick up BANC even cheaper than Wolff did, with the stock trading as low as $19.23 at last check today which is 2.4% under Wolff's purchase price.

