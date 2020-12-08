Markets
Tuesday 12/8 Insider Buying Report: HMHC, AVT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's Director, Daniel M. Allen, made a $507,882 buy of HMHC, purchasing 150,000 shares at a cost of $3.39 each. Allen was up about 9.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HMHC trading as high as $3.70 in trading on Tuesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Allen in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, Director Oleg Khaykin bought $290,520 worth of Avnet, buying 9,000 shares at a cost of $32.28 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Khaykin in the past twelve months. Avnet is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. Khaykin was up about 2.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AVT trading as high as $33.11 in trading on Tuesday.

