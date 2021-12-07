Tuesday 12/7 Insider Buying Report: BNED, UFI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Barnes & Noble Education, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Zachary Levenick bought 85,000 shares of BNED, at a cost of $6.90 each, for a total investment of $586,422. Levenick was up about 8.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BNED trading as high as $7.49 at last check today. Barnes & Noble Education is trading off about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Levenick bought BNED on 7 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.13M at an average of $8.14 per share.

And at Unifi, there was insider buying on Monday, by Kenneth G. Langone who bought 25,000 shares for a cost of $21.00 each, for a total investment of $524,920. Unifi is trading up about 4.4% on the day Tuesday. Langone was up about 7.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with UFI trading as high as $22.47 at last check today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.