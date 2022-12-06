Markets
Tuesday 12/6 Insider Buying Report: BX, SLRC

December 06, 2022 — 10:36 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Blackstone's Director, Ruth Porat, made a $1.67M buy of BX, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $83.55 a piece. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab BX at a price even lower than Porat did, with the stock trading as low as $79.31 at last check today which is 5.1% under Porat's purchase price. Blackstone Inc is trading off about 2.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Porat bought BX on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.18M at an average of $117.95 per share.

And at SLR Investment, there was insider buying on Friday, by Michael S. Gross who bought 73,732 shares at a cost of $14.98 each, for a total investment of $1.10M. SLR Investment is trading down about 1% on the day Tuesday.

