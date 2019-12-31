Markets
BSIG

Tuesday 12/31 Insider Buying Report: BSIG, GTE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of BSIG, for a cost of $10.14 each, for a total investment of $507,010. Yang was up about 5.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BSIG trading as high as $10.66 in trading on Tuesday. Brightsphere Investment Group is trading up about 5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Yang made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $455,000 shares at a cost of $9.10 each.

And on Friday, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased $154,162 worth of Gran Tierra Energy (GTE), purchasing 122,200 shares at a cost of $1.26 a piece. Before this latest buy, Wade purchased GTE on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $865,395 at an average of $1.29 per share. Gran Tierra Energy is trading up about 3.2% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 12/31 Insider Buying Report: BSIG, GTE
VIDEO: Tuesday 12/31 Insider Buying Report: BSIG, GTE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSIG GTE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular