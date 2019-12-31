Tuesday 12/31 Insider Buying Report: BSIG, GTE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of BSIG, for a cost of $10.14 each, for a total investment of $507,010. Yang was up about 5.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BSIG trading as high as $10.66 in trading on Tuesday. Brightsphere Investment Group is trading up about 5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Yang made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $455,000 shares at a cost of $9.10 each.

And on Friday, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased $154,162 worth of Gran Tierra Energy (GTE), purchasing 122,200 shares at a cost of $1.26 a piece. Before this latest buy, Wade purchased GTE on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $865,395 at an average of $1.29 per share. Gran Tierra Energy is trading up about 3.2% on the day Tuesday.

