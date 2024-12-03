Tuesday 12/3 Insider Buying Report: SR, COHR

News & Insights

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Spire, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Paul D. Koonce purchased 1,000 shares of SR, for a cost of $73.61 each, for a total investment of $73,610. Investors can grab SR at a price even lower than Koonce did, with the stock trading as low as $72.03 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 2.1% under Koonce's purchase price. Spire is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Koonce bought SR on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $57,997 at an average of $62.70 per share.

And at Coherent, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO & President James Robert Anderson who bought 500 shares for a cost of $102.72 each, for a trade totaling $51,360. Before this latest buy, Anderson purchased COHR on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $123,949 at an average of $82.63 per share. Coherent is trading up about 2.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Anderson is in the green, up about 4.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $107.16.

