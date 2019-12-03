Tuesday 12/3 Insider Buying Report: ARAV, MTDR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Aravive (ARAV), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of ARAV, at a cost of $7.50 each, for a total investment of $999,998. So far Akkaraju is in the green, up about 51.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.39. Aravive is trading up about 1.8% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought $140,800 worth of Matador Resources (MTDR), buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $14.08 a piece. Before this latest buy, Foran purchased MTDR at 6 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $596,620 at an average of $14.92 per share. Matador Resources is trading off about 1.4% on the day Tuesday.

