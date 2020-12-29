Tuesday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: IQV, UIHC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At IQVIA Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of IQV, for a cost of $176.95 each, for a total investment of $11.23M. IQVIA Holdings is trading off about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Danhakl in the past year.

And at United Insurance Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Michael Hogan who bought 27,000 shares for a cost of $5.97 each, for a trade totaling $161,080. Before this latest buy, Hogan purchased UIHC on 7 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $272,514 at an average of $6.47 per share. United Insurance Holdings Corp is trading up about 4.7% on the day Tuesday. Investors can bag UIHC at a price even lower than Hogan did, with the stock changing hands as low as $5.70 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 4.5% under Hogan's purchase price.

