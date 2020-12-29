Tuesday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: ADX, PURE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Adams Diversified Equity Fund's Director, Frederic A. Escherich, made a $89,503 buy of ADX, purchasing 5,228 shares at a cost of $17.12 a piece. Escherich was up about 1.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ADX trading as high as $17.35 at last check today. Adams Diversified Equity Fund is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Escherich in the past year.

And also on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Tom Y. Lee bought $52,248 worth of Pure Bioscience, buying 78,721 shares at a cost of $0.66 a piece. Before this latest buy, Lee bought PURE at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $445,441 at an average of $1.75 per share. Pure Bioscience is trading up about 2.3% on the day Tuesday. Lee was up about 37.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PURE trading as high as $0.91 at last check today.

