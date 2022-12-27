Markets
Tuesday 12/27 Insider Buying Report: MCG, HSKA

December 27, 2022 — 03:46 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Membership Collective Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Richard Caring purchased 109,740 shares of MCG, at a cost of $3.63 each, for a total investment of $397,990. Membership Collective Group is trading off about 0.6% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Thursday, CEO and President Kevin S. Wilson bought $205,152 worth of Heska, buying 3,440 shares at a cost of $59.64 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Wilson in the past year. Heska is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. Wilson was up about 4.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HSKA trading as high as $62.27 in trading on Tuesday.

