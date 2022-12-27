Markets
CRK

Tuesday 12/27 Insider Buying Report: CRK

December 27, 2022 — 10:59 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Jim L. Turner bought $208,690 worth of Comstock Resources, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $13.91 a piece. Before this latest buy, Turner made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $917,195 shares at a cost of $18.34 a piece. Comstock Resources is trading off about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Turner is in the green, up about 6.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.79.

