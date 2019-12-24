Markets
Tuesday 12/24 Insider Buying Report: SUI, RIBT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sun Communities, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of SUI, for a cost of $148.48 each, for a total investment of $149,965. Sun Communities is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday.

And at RiceBran Technologies, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO and President Brent Robert Rystrom who bought 80,000 shares at a cost of $1.25 each, for a trade totaling $100,000. Before this latest buy, Rystrom made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $8,690 shares for a cost of $2.49 a piece. RiceBran Technologies is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. So far Rystrom is in the green, up about 20.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.51.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

