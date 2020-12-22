Tuesday 12/22 Insider Buying Report: EOSE, CSQ

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At EOS Energy Enterprises, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Alexander Dimitrief purchased 20,000 shares of EOSE, at a cost of $14.57 each, for a total investment of $291,400. Dimitrief was up about 11.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EOSE trading as high as $16.20 in trading on Tuesday. EOS Energy Enterprises is trading up about 2.7% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Dimitrief in the past year.

And at Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund, there was insider buying on Friday, by Vice President John S. Koudounis who bought 15,830 shares at a cost of $15.79 each, for a total investment of $249,984. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to grab CSQ even cheaper than Koudounis did, with shares trading as low as $15.61 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 1.2% under Koudounis's purchase price.

