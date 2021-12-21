Tuesday 12/21 Insider Buying Report: PL, PARR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Planet Labs's President, Product & Business, Kevin Weil, made a $994,473 buy of PL, purchasing 165,580 shares at a cost of $6.01 each. Planet Labs is trading up about 15.1% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Weil in the past year.

And at Par Pacific Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer William Pate who bought 34,500 shares for a cost of $13.46 each, for a total investment of $464,370. This buy marks the first one filed by Pate in the past year. Par Pacific Holdings is trading up about 5.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Pate is in the green, up about 11.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.05.

