Tuesday 12/21 Insider Buying Report: H, CMTG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hyatt Hotels, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Alejandro Reynal purchased 48,000 shares of H, at a cost of $83.47 each, for a total investment of $4.01M. So far Reynal is in the green, up about 5.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $87.85. Hyatt Hotels is trading up about 5.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Reynal made one other purchase in the past year, buying $4.01M shares for a cost of $83.47 a piece.

And also on Friday, CEO and Chairman Richard Mack bought $1.90M worth of Claros Mortgage Trust, buying 114,904 shares at a cost of $16.58 a piece. Before this latest buy, Mack made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $5.00M shares for a cost of $18.65 a piece. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading up about 4.3% on the day Tuesday.

