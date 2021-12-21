Markets
H

Tuesday 12/21 Insider Buying Report: H, CMTG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hyatt Hotels, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Alejandro Reynal purchased 48,000 shares of H, at a cost of $83.47 each, for a total investment of $4.01M. So far Reynal is in the green, up about 5.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $87.85. Hyatt Hotels is trading up about 5.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Reynal made one other purchase in the past year, buying $4.01M shares for a cost of $83.47 a piece.

And also on Friday, CEO and Chairman Richard Mack bought $1.90M worth of Claros Mortgage Trust, buying 114,904 shares at a cost of $16.58 a piece. Before this latest buy, Mack made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $5.00M shares for a cost of $18.65 a piece. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading up about 4.3% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 12/21 Insider Buying Report: H, CMTG
VIDEO: Tuesday 12/21 Insider Buying Report: H, CMTG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

H CMTG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular