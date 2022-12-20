Markets
Tuesday 12/20 Insider Buying Report: BBSI, RILY

December 20, 2022 — 02:14 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Barrett Business Services, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Jon L. Justesen bought 5,000 shares of BBSI, for a cost of $92.85 each, for a total investment of $464,250. Barrett Business Services, is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

And at B. Riley Financial, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Michael Joseph Sheldon who purchased 10,026 shares at a cost of $39.86 each, for a total investment of $399,627. Before this latest buy, Sheldon bought RILY on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $978,487 at an average of $53.09 per share. B. Riley Financial is trading up about 1.5% on the day Tuesday.

