Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Heritage Insurance Holdings', Paul L. Whiting, made a $299,993 buy of HRTG, purchasing 40,871 shares at a cost of $7.34 a piece. Investors can bag HRTG even cheaper than Whiting did, with the stock changing hands as low as $6.67 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 9.1% below Whiting's purchase price. Heritage Insurance Holdings is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Thursday, Scott T. Fleming bought $246,999 worth of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $16.47 each. Before this latest buy, Fleming made one other purchase in the past year, buying $307,221 shares for a cost of $17.56 each. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is trading off about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. So far Fleming is down about 0.7% on the buy, with shares changing hands as low as $16.35 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 12/19 Insider Buying Report: HRTG, FPF

