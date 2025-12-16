Markets
ASST

Tuesday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: ASST, VERA

December 16, 2025 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Strive's Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Ryan Cole, made a $415,999 purchase of ASST, buying 515,195 shares at a cost of $0.81 each. Cole was up about 10.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ASST trading as high as $0.89 at last check today. Strive Inc is trading up about 9.8% on the day Tuesday.

And at Vera Therapeutice, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Patrick G. Enright who bought 5,882 shares at a cost of $42.50 each, for a total investment of $249,985. Before this latest buy, Enright made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $5.28M shares at a cost of $21.11 a piece. Vera Therapeutics is trading off about 1% on the day Tuesday. Enright was up about 17.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VERA trading as high as $49.77 in trading on Tuesday.

Tuesday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: ASST, VERAVIDEO: Tuesday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: ASST, VERA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASST
VERA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.