Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Strive's Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Ryan Cole, made a $415,999 purchase of ASST, buying 515,195 shares at a cost of $0.81 each. Cole was up about 10.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ASST trading as high as $0.89 at last check today. Strive Inc is trading up about 9.8% on the day Tuesday.

And at Vera Therapeutice, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Patrick G. Enright who bought 5,882 shares at a cost of $42.50 each, for a total investment of $249,985. Before this latest buy, Enright made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $5.28M shares at a cost of $21.11 a piece. Vera Therapeutics is trading off about 1% on the day Tuesday. Enright was up about 17.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VERA trading as high as $49.77 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: ASST, VERA

