Tuesday 12/15 Insider Buying Report: MBIO, DK

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mustang Bio, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D. bought 100,000 shares of MBIO, for a cost of $2.66 each, for a total investment of $266,000. Rosenwald, M.D. was up about 15.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MBIO trading as high as $3.06 at last check today. Mustang Bio is trading up about 7.3% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Rosenwald, M.D. in the past twelve months.

And at Delek US Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Richard J. Marcogliese who purchased 11,000 shares at a cost of $16.92 each, for a total investment of $186,142. Delek US Holdings is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to snag DK at a price even lower than Marcogliese did, with the stock trading as low as $15.88 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 6.2% under Marcogliese's purchase price.

