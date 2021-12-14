Markets
Tuesday 12/14 Insider Buying Report: THO, GOED

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Thor Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of THO, at a cost of $103.41 each, for a total investment of $1.03M. Thor Industries is trading up about 2.6% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Orthwein in the past year.

And on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Albert Fouerti bought $999,228 worth of 1847 Goedeker, buying 458,876 shares at a cost of $2.18 a piece. Before this latest buy, Fouerti made one other purchase in the past year, buying $972,345 shares at a cost of $2.95 a piece. 1847 Goedeker is trading up about 8.7% on the day Tuesday. Fouerti was up about 11.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GOED trading as high as $2.42 at last check today.

