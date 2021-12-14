Markets
Tuesday 12/14 Insider Buying Report: EVRG, AGLE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Evergy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director C. John Wilder purchased 13,530 shares of EVRG, for a cost of $66.77 each, for a total investment of $903,395. Wilder was up about 2.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EVRG trading as high as $68.13 in trading on Tuesday. Evergy is trading down about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Wilder bought EVRG on 13 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $134.52M at an average of $51.67 per share.

And at Aeglea BioTherapeutics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Armen Shanafelt who bought 150,000 shares at a cost of $3.66 each, for a total investment of $549,692. Aeglea BioTherapeutics is trading up about 4.8% on the day Tuesday. Shanafelt was up about 11.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AGLE trading as high as $4.08 in trading on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

