VRNS

Tuesday 12/13 Insider Buying Report: VRNS, VFC

December 13, 2022 — 02:06 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Varonis System's COO, Guy Melamed, made a $500,200 buy of VRNS, purchasing 24,400 shares at a cost of $20.50 each. So far Melamed is in the green, up about 18.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.35. Varonis System is trading up about 6.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Melamed made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $249,988 shares for a cost of $17.50 each.

And at VFC, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian who purchased 17,500 shares for a cost of $28.04 each, for a trade totaling $490,712. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hoplamazian in the past twelve months. VFC is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Hoplamazian was up about 4.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VFC trading as high as $29.41 at last check today.

