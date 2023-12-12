News & Insights

Tuesday 12/12 Insider Buying Report: NEE, HI

December 12, 2023 — 04:05 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NextEra Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NEE, for a cost of $59.59 each, for a total investment of $506,515. NextEra Energy is trading off about 1% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Arnaboldi in the past year.

And at Hillenbrand, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Kimberly K. Ryan who purchased 3,156 shares at a cost of $39.54 each, for a trade totaling $124,788. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ryan in the past year. Hillenbrand is trading down about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Ryan was up about 3.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HI trading as high as $40.77 in trading on Tuesday.

